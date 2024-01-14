Samsonov will guard the home net Sunday against the Red Wings, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.

It'll be the first start for Samsonov since he was recalled from the AHL after going 5-2-6 with an ugly .862 save percentage across 15 games with the Maple Leafs. He'll look to get on track against a Detroit team that's won four of their last five games, scoring 19 goals in that span.