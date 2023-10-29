Samsonov made 21 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville on Saturday.

Samsonov has struggled so far, and at times, he looked to be squeezing his stick too hard. The first goal he surrendered was a touch weak -- Ryan O'Reilly slid a puck under his pad on the power play. But then he buckled down and made a bunch of great stops prior to losing the game in overtime. Still, Samsonov is in need of a confidence boost, as he is losing ground to Joseph Woll in Toronto's early-season goalie competition. Samsonov should settle into a roll soon, but there will be ups and downs for fantasy managers along the way.