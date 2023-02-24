Samsonov will be defending the home crease versus Minnesota on Friday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Samsonov has been sensational at home, going 16-2-1 with a 2.06 GAA and .924 save percentage. He is 20-7-2 with a 2.40 GAA and .915 save percentage overall this season, after stopping 29 shots in a 6-3 win in Buffalo on Tuesday. Samsonov will face the Wild, who are 26th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.85 goals per game.