Samsonov will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game against the Golden Knights, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.
Samsonov wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Avalanche, surrendering three goals on only 29 shots, but he still came away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to extend his personal winning streak to seven games in a middling home matchup with a Vegas team that's averaging 3.11 goals on the road this year, 17th in the NHL.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Sixth straight win•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting in Colorado•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Wins again Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting in Arizona•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Seventh win in eight starts•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: In goal versus Blues•