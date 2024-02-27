Samsonov will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game against the Golden Knights, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Samsonov wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Avalanche, surrendering three goals on only 29 shots, but he still came away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to extend his personal winning streak to seven games in a middling home matchup with a Vegas team that's averaging 3.11 goals on the road this year, 17th in the NHL.