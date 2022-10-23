Samsonov earned his fourth win in as many starts as the Maple Leafs downed the Jets 4-1 Saturday.

Samsonov, who has allowed just seven t goals, retained his perfect season-opening record Saturday. The 25-year-old netminder turned aside 30 of 31 shots, including all three on the penalty kill, to improve to 4-0-0. Samsonov, who withstood constant third-period pressure, helped preserve the win by denying a deflected, screened shot by Morgan Barron.