Samsonov allowed one goal on 24 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.
Samsonov allowed a power-play goal to Nicklas Backstrom in the first period but blanked his former team over the final two frames en route to the 5-1 victory. Samsonov has started Toronto's last seven games, going 5-1-1 with a .925 save percentage in that span. The 25-year-old netminder is now 17-5-2 with a .917 save percentage and 2.31 GAA average this season.
