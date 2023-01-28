Samsonov kicked out 28 of 34 shots in Toronto's 6-2 loss to Ottawa on Friday.

Matt Murray was initially expected to be in net, but after Murray's undisclosed injury flared up during the pregame warmups, the decision was made to start Samsonov instead. The result of the late change was that Samsonov surrendered more goals Friday than he had in any other game this season. He allowed at least a marker in each period, including three goals on 12 shots in the second frame. The 25-year-old dropped to 16-5-2 with a 2.37 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 23 contests in 2022-23. Samsonov won his previous two starts while saving 58 of 62 shots.