Samsonov left Saturday's game against Boston because of a knee injury.
Samsonov stopped 13 of 14 shots over the first two periods, but he didn't come out for the third. He had a 5-2-0 record, 2.30 GAA and .920 save percentage in seven starts prior to Saturday's contest. The Maple Leafs are already missing goaltenders Matt Murray (groin) and Joseph Woll (shoulder), so if Samsonov is out for any extended amount of time then Toronto will be in a very difficult situation.
