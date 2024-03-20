Samsonov stopped 26 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

After allowing a goal 19 seconds into the game, Samsonov and the Maple Leafs were playing catch up all game and they could not overcome a 3-0 deficit. Samsonov stopped all five power-play shots he faced but as Toronto tried to mount a comeback in the third period, he allowed the fourth goal late in the frame. This was Samsonov's second loss in a row after a four-game winning streak. Samsonov is a risky play due to his inconsistency. While his recent winning streak is enticing, his high GAA (3.12) and shaky save percentage (.888) make him a gamble.