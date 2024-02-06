Samsonov allowed three goals on 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

The Maple Leafs were able to overcome a pair of one-goal deficits, but the Islanders answered quickly each time to send Samsonov to his first loss in four games. The 26-year-old has gone five straight outings without giving up more than three goals, a stretch that's gotten him back in the No. 1 job between the pipes. He's now at 8-4-6 with a 3.35 GAA and an .879 save percentage over 20 starts this season.