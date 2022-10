Samsonov allowed three goals on 33 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Samsonov had won his first four starts of the year, but the Golden Knights outplayed the Maple Leafs in this one. This was also the first time Samsonov's allowed more than two goals in a game this year. He's given up 10 tallies on 146 shots to begin his Maple Leafs career in solid form. The 25-year-old should continue to serve as the starter with Matt Murray (groin) out until mid-November at the earliest.