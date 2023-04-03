Samsonov allowed two goals on 16 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Samsonov entered the game late in the first period following an injury to Matt Murray (concussion). Samsonov would allow a pair of goals to Dylan Larkin, one late in the first and another in the third, en route to the 5-2 loss. The 26-year-old netminder falls to 25-10-4 with a .915 save percentage this season. While there's been no update on Murray's status, it seems likely that Samsonov will be back between the pipes Tuesday against the Blue Jackets.