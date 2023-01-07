Samsonov will be between the home pipes against Detroit on Saturday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Matt Murray was in the starter's cage at practice Saturday but Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice and was named the starter by coach Sheldon Keefe. Samsonov has been shaky of late, giving up 17 goals in his last four starts. He is 11-3-1 with a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Samsonov will face the Red Wings, who are averaging 3.06 goals per game this season.