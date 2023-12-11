Samsonov will guard the road goal Monday against the Islanders, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Samsonov is coming off an 18-save shutout victory against Nashville on Saturday. He has provided a 5-1-3 record this season with a 3.21 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 11 appearances. New York is tied for 20th in the league with 3.00 goals per contest.