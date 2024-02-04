Samsonov will get the starting nod at home against the Islanders on Monday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Samsonov has looked much better since returning from his stint in the AHL. He's gone 3-1-0 with a terrific .939 save percentage during that span. The 26-year-old has given up just three total goals during his active three-game winning streak. Samsonov is 8-3-6 with a 3.36 GAA and an .878 save percentage through 19 NHL appearances this season.