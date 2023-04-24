Samsonov will get the starting nod for Game 4 in Tampa Bay on Monday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

After losing Game 1, Samsonov has rattled off two straight wins. He's turned aside 56 of 61 shots during that span. Through three games this series, Samsonov is sporting an .878 save percentage. During the regular season, he posted a 2.82 GAA on the road.