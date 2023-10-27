Samsonov will patrol the crease on the road versus Nashville on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Samsonov has found himself benched for the last two matchups after getting the hook versus the Lightning on Oct. 21. In that contest, the Russian netminder gave up three goals on just four shots for a ridiculous 13.85 GAA and .250 save percentage. Coach Sheldon Keefe doesn't seem to have any concerns about utilizing Joseph Woll, so Samsonov will need to rediscover his game soon to avoid dropping to the second choice.