Samsonov (illness) was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and is expected to get the home start versus Nashville on Saturday, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Samsonov now has the opportunity to regain the No. 1 spot in the Toronto cage as Joseph Woll is expected to miss at least a month with a high-ankle sprain. Samsonov has missed the last two games with the illness. He is 4-3-1 with a 3.58 GAA and .878 save percentage. The Predators are averaging 3.23 goals per contest, tied for 15th in the NHL.