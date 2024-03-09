Samsonov will guard the road net Saturday against Monreal, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Samsonov has won his past two outings, stopping 56 of 60 shots during that span. He has compiled a 16-5-6 record this season with two shutouts, a 3.14 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 29 appearances. The Canadiens rank 27th in the league this campaign with 2.76 goals per contest.