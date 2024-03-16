Samsonov will patrol the home net versus Carolina on Saturday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

There was some concern as Samsonov went down during the morning skate after stopping a puck in a 'bad spot'. But coach Sheldon Keefe said that Samsonov was okay and will be between the pipes. Samsonov is 10-1-0 with a 2.60 GAA and a .905 save percentage in his last 11 appearances. He could have a hard challenge Saturday versus the Hurricanes, who are eighth in the NHL standings with 86 points -- two better than the Maple Leafs.