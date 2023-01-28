Samsonov will patrol the home crease Sunday against Washington, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov is coming off a 28-save effort in Friday's 6-2 loss to Ottawa. Still, he has won four of his past six decisions (4-1-1) with a .920 save percentage over that span. Samsonov has a 16-5-2 record this season with a 2.37 GAA and a .916 save percentage. The Capitals rank 16th in the league this year with 3.14 goals per game.