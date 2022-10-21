Samsonov made 26 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Stars on Thursday.

The first puck that got past him came off a rebound from the slot from Luke Glendening late in the first. Then Tyler Seguin tied it at 2-2 with a third-period power play goal that was initially waved off due to illegal contact with Samsonov, but was overturned on a challenge. His teammate Mitch Marner had initiated contact and driven the Stars' player into the goaltender. Samsonov is now a perfect 3-0 in three starts with a 1.96 GAA and .927 save percentage.