Samsonov made 16 saves Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Flyers.
Samsonov tied a franchise record for most wins at home to start a season (9-0-0), but the workload was light and he wobbled late. The Leafs were up 4-1 at 11:39 of the third period, but the Flyers roared back with goals at 12:01 and 13:24. Samsonov has been good, but not great lately. A win is a win, but his other stats are more likely to hurt fantasy managers.
