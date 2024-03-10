Samsonov made 29 saves Saturday in a 3-2 win over Montreal.

The Leafs gifted the Habs the lead 36 seconds into the game when they forgot their defensive duties and allowed Mike Matheson to cut across the goalmouth, took a quick feed and slipped a backhand around Samsonov. He had no chance on it. He shut things down until the third period when Alex Newhook wired a wrist shot on a power play at 5:05. Samsonov has won three straight starts (six goals allowed), and he is 12-3-0 in 15 starts since his demotion to the AHL. He has allowed three or fewer goals in 13 of those starts. He's doing his part.