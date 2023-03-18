Samsonov (undisclosed) won't dress for Saturday's contest in Ottawa.
Samsonov has been dealing with some minor injuries, per coach Sheldon Keefe, and will get the night off Saturday. Matt Murray will likely get the start against the Senators, with Joseph Woll serving as the backup.
