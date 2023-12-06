Samsonov (illness) isn't likely to play in Thursday's road game versus Ottawa, according to Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun.

Samsonov also missed Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Boston because of the disease. Martin Jones was recalled from AHL Toronto on Wednesday and will probably back up Joseph Woll on Thursday. Samsonov has a 4-1-3 record, 3.58 GAA and .878 save percentage in 10 contests this campaign.