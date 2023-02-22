Samsonov saved 29 of 32 shots in a 6-3 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

Samsonov was perfect through 40 minutes, but he surrendered three goals on 13 shots in the third period. Still, Toronto had a terrific night offensively, and Samsonov got the win. He's 20-7-2 with a 2.40 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 29 contests this season. The 25-year-old has allowed seven goals on 59 shots over his last two starts.