Samsonov stopped 24 of 26 shots in a 4-2 win over Winnipeg on Saturday.

After posting a 32-save shutout against the Jets on Wednesday, Samsonov followed that up with another win while surrendering only two goals. Early in the game it didn't look promising for the 26-year old netminder as Winnipeg opened the scoring with their first shot of the game on a Dylan Samberg wrister from the point for his first of the season. He pulled it together and kicked aside the next 24 shots until finally letting in a late goal by Mason Appleton after the game had already been decided. This was Samsonov's third straight start with three consecutive wins to show for it. After being put on waivers on Dec. 31, he is looking to play his way back with the big club for good.