Head coach Sheldon Keefe doesn't know the extent of Samsonov's knee injury, but the goalie won't be available Sunday versus the Hurricanes, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Samsonov was hurt on Brad Marchand's penalty shot in the second period, which led to the Bruins' lone goal of the game. Samsonov's injury comes at a bad time for the Maple Leafs, who will turn to Erik Kallgren in goal going forward with Matt Murray (groin) still at least a week away from returning. The Maple Leafs play four times in the next seven days.
