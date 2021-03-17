Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday that he believes Campbell (lower body) could be ready to play in Saturday's game versus the Flames, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports. "We're trending in the direction of him being ready to play this weekend," Keefe said.

The Maple Leafs play the Flames on Friday, too, and Frederik Andersen likely will get that start. Campbell could gain clearance for the second game of the back-to-back set. The 29-year-old has made just three starts this season due to this injury, but he has been outstanding, recording a .951 save percentage and a 3-0-0 record.