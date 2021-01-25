Campbell (undisclosed) is being evaluated ahead of Tuesday's game against the Flames, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe said that he's currently undergoing evaluation and there's no further update, which doesn't provide much information as to what Campbell is dealing with. Until another update is available, the 29-year-old will be considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Douses Flames•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Between pipes Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Solid in first start of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: In goal Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Little help in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Starting in net Friday•