Campbell will start Tuesday's Game 4 at Montreal, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Campbell emerged victorious in Games 2 and 3, allowing just two goals combined. He played well in the Game 1 loss, also, turning aside 28 of 30 shots in that one. He'll look to guide the Maple Leafs to a commanding 3-1 series lead with a win Tuesday.