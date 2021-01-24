Campbell will tend the road twine in Sunday's game versus the Flames, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Campbell will make his second start of the year. The 29-year-old was solid in his first start of the season, turning aside 17 of 19 shots to secure a win. The Flames enter Sunday's game sixth in the league with 3.67 goals per game, and their power play has converted on a whopping 37.5 percent of opportunities thus far.