Campbell made 32 saves in a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 3 on Friday.

The game was closer than the score indicated -- the Leafs tallied two into an empty net late in the game. Campbell saved the game late in the third when he got across the crease quickly to stop Steven Stamkos on a one-timer from his office in the left circle. Stammer was stunned that Campbell made it across for the save; that stop preserved the score at 3-2. The Leafs now have a 2-1 lead over the Bolts as they head into Game 4.