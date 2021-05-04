Campbell allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal on Monday.

Campbell was beaten on a Cole Caufield rocket from the slot with 17 seconds left in overtime, ending the netminder's three-game winning streak. Campbell had actually been less than a minute away from another victory, but Montreal's Phillip Danault tied the game with 52 seconds left in regulation to set the stage for Caufield's heroics. The loss was just the second of the year for Campbell, who dipped to 15-2-2 with a 2.11 GAA and .925 save percentage.