Campbell allowed three goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

The Maple Leafs gave Campbell a two-goal cushion, but the Canucks rallied to tie it in the third period and then scored in overtime. After opening the campaign with 11 straight wins, Campbell has taken losses in three consecutive games (0-2-1). He has a 2.24 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 14 appearances overall. He could start again in Tuesday's rematch with the Canucks, although David Rittich is also an option.