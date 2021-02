Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday that Campbell (leg) is getting close to a return, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Keefe estimated that Campbell could be back in action at some point during the upcoming week. The 29-year-old hasn't played since Jan. 24, when he suffered a leg injury in a win over the Flames. He's expected to be a steady backup for Frederik Andersen, as Campbell posted a .923 save percentage and a 2-0-0 record before this injury.