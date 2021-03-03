Campbell (lower body) participated in morning skate and could be ready to serve as Frederik Andersen's backup Wednesday night against the Oilers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Campbell's availability against Edmonton will likely boil down to a game-time decision. If Campbell's unable to go, Michael Hutchinson will serve as Andersen's backup.
