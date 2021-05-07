Campbell made 20 saves on 22 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Campbell was solid in the contest, avenging a 3-2 overtime loss from Monday. The 29-year-old goalie improved to 16-2-2 in 20 appearances this season and that set a franchise record for wins by a Leafs goal through 20 games of a season. He owns a 2.11 GAA and a .924 save percentage. He could get another look at the Canadiens if he draws the start Saturday.