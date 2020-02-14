Campbell will patrol the crease on the road versus Ottawa on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Considering starter Frederik Andersen only just returned from a neck injury, it makes sense to give him an extra night off by giving Campbell the first game of the Leafs' back-to-back. In three games for Toronto, the youngster is 2-0-1 with a 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage. If he wins just four more games, the 2021 third-round pick the team send to Los Angeles will become one step closer to becoming a second-round selection.