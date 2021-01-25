Campbell made 31 saves in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Toronto's backup netminder hasn't been needed much so far, but Campbell has come through with two wins in two starts, along with a .923 save percentage, when he has gotten the call. The Leafs' next back-to-back doesn't come until mid-February, but Campbell might get more work before then as the team tried not to wear down Frederik Andersen.