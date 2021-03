Campbell will face the Flames at home Saturday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Campbell served as Frederik Andersen's backup Friday against Calgary and will be stationed between the pipes for Saturday's rematch. It will be his first start since Feb. 27 as he missed eight games with a lower-body issue. The 29-year-old has been terrific in his limited time this season, going 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA and .951 save percentage.