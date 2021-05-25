Campbell turned aside 28 of 29 shots in a 2-1 win over Montreal in Game 3 on Monday.

Campbell was rock-solid, holding the Canadiens off the board until Nick Suzuki buried a snap shot from the right circle with 6:04 left in the second period. That was the extent of Montreal's offense the rest of the way as Campbell and the Maple Leafs grabbed a 2-1 series lead. Campbell owns a .951 save percentage through the first three games, but with a quick turnaround prior to Game 4 on Tuesday, Toronto could conceivably go with Frederik Andersen for the back end of the back-to-back.