Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday that Campbell (leg) will be out "weeks," Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Campbell suffered this injury during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flames, which was his second straight victory to start the year. There's no clear timeline for his recovery, but Campbell likely will head to IR for the duration of his absence. In turn, veteran Michael Hutchinson will serve as Frederik Andersen's backup moving forward.