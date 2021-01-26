Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday that Campbell (leg) will be out "weeks," Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Campbell suffered this injury during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flames, which was his second straight victory to start the year. There's no clear timeline for his recovery, but Campbell likely will head to IR for the duration of his absence. In turn, veteran Michael Hutchinson will serve as Frederik Andersen's backup moving forward.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Being evaluated for injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Douses Flames•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Between pipes Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Solid in first start of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: In goal Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Little help in loss•