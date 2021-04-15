Campbell will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus Winnipeg, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Campbell's 11-game win streak finally came to an end in his last start Monday against Montreal, as he surrendered three goals on 24 shots en route to a 4-2 loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Jets team that's averaging 3.25 goals per game on the road this season, fourth in the NHL.