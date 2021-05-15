Campbell allowed three goals on 23 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Jets. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Campbell let a couple of one-goal leads slip away, and the Jets took control with Kyle Connor's second tally of the game in the third period. The 29-year-old Campbell ended 2020-21 with a 17-3-2 record, a 2.15 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 22 appearances. His strong play, combined with the rather shaky season from Frederik Andersen, muddies the waters when trying to figure out which goalie will start Game 1 versus the Canadiens on Thursday.