Campbell will start in Sunday's road game versus the Canucks, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Campbell was yanked from Thursday's loss to the Jets after allowing three goals on six shots, marking his second straight loss after beginning the year with 11 straight wins. The 29-year-old still carries a .922 save percentage and a 2.19 GAA this season. He'll draw a Canucks team that hasn't played in more than three weeks. They averaged 2.62 goals per game (22nd in the league) before their COVID-19 pause.