Campbell will protect the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Jets, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Campbell will return to the crease after David Rittich leaked five goals in a 6-3 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday. Campbell has a 4-2-1 record with a 3.19 GAA and an .890 save percentage through seven outings in April. The Jets' strong offense could challenge the 29-year-old netminder, making him a risky play in most fantasy formats.