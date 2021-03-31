Campbell (lower body) will be between the pipes on the road against Winnipeg on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Campbell remains undefeated this season, having won all six of his appearances this year in which he posted a 1.48 GAA, two shutouts and a .945 save percentage. The Jets have racked up 3.80 goals per game in their last five outings and will be one of the most potent offenses Campbell faces this year.