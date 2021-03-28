Campbell made 17 saves Saturday in a 4-3 OT win over the Oilers.

He wasn't sharp, plain and simple, but his teammates bailed him out in a comeback win. Campbell has won three consecutive games this month since taking over for the injured Frederik Andersen (lower body). Toronto sports radio is brewing a goalie controversy, but we don't think Campbell has done enough to suggest he's the guy that can lead them into the postseason. His confidence is strong and the team plays well in front of him, though. So, short term, Campbell is a solid play while the Great Dane heals.