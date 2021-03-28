Campbell made 17 saves Saturday in a 4-3 OT win over the Oilers.
He wasn't sharp, plain and simple, but his teammates bailed him out in a comeback win. Campbell has won three consecutive games this month since taking over for the injured Frederik Andersen (lower body). Toronto sports radio is brewing a goalie controversy, but we don't think Campbell has done enough to suggest he's the guy that can lead them into the postseason. His confidence is strong and the team plays well in front of him, though. So, short term, Campbell is a solid play while the Great Dane heals.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Starting against Edmonton•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Great game except for miscues•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Starting second straight•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Hungrily swallows all pucks•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Draws start Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Ready to return•